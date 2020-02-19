ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Newfoundland's James Melindy has been suspended for eight games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #649, Maine at Newfoundland, on Feb. 15.
Melindy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an incident during the third period.
Melindy missed Newfoundland's game vs. Maine on Tuesday (Feb. 18) and will miss the team's next seven games. He is eligible to return on March 6 vs. Adirondack.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
