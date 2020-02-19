Royals Dominate Second Period for 6-3 Win at Wheeling

Wheeling, WV - Four Reading Royals scored in the second period at the Wheeling Nailers, sealing Reading's seventh straight win, 6-3, Wednesday at Wesbanco Arena. The Royals have scored at least one second-frame goal in 15 consecutive games. The Royals are 30-14-5-0 on the season, good for 65 points, eight behind first-place Newfoundland. The seven straight wins matches the longest streak of the Kirk MacDonald era.

In Wednesday's second-period script, Marly Quince, Brayden Low, Thomas Ebbing and Corey Mackin struck. The Nailers also ripped a pair of second-period goals, but Wheeling never led. Ebbing's slot snipe gave Reading a 4-2 advantage in the final six minutes of the second. Next, four minutes later, Corey Mackin toe-dragged and rifled it top shelf, short-side for his 18th of the season to provide Reading a 5-2 advantage.

Quince and Brayden Low each led the scoresheet with two points. Six Royals scored and 11 had at least one point.

Over the season-best, seven-game streak, the Royals have outscored opponents, 20-4, in the second period alone. Overall, Reading has a 35-12 goal differential in the last seven games.

Felix SandstrÃ¶m blocked 16 shots in the third period and 30 for the game for his fourth straight win. Alex D'Orio made 30 saves in defeat (5 GA).

The Royals added an empty-net, short-handed goal from Steven Swavely with 22 seconds to go and make it 6-3. Matt Abt ripped two goals for Wheeling, including his second of the game from center point with 9:37 to go in the third.

Defenseman Rob Michel opened the scoring with 4:16 to go in the first with a rush chance up the right wing. The Nailers sought a line change, but Mike Crocock saw Matthew Gaudreau through the middle. He ponged it off the glass to Michel over the Wheeling line. Michel shot it off D'Orio's shoulder and in.

Reading is home Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland and Sat., Feb. 22 at Brampton at 7:00 p.m. Friday's game includes a free beer fest at tasting stations on the concourse until 8:00 p.m., plus a chance to meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game with a team trading card giveaway, presented by Outten.

Saturday's game is Marvel Night with a Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet, Marvel poster giveaways for the first 1,000 fans and one fan has a chance to win four first-class flight tickets and a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando if a Royals player gets a hat trick (pres. by Berkshire Travel).

Michel in a first-frame groove

Rob Michel's last two goals have been vs. Wheeling and both have come in the first period. In the game Feb. 8 at Santander Arena, Michel fell at net front on a rush pass from Matthew Strome. That goal cut into the Nailers' 2-0 advantage and Reading came from behind to win.

In this instance, Michel's game-opening goal was the first time in his career he provided Reading a 1-0 edge (15:44 of first). Michel scored three goals as a senior at the University of Maine last season and then agreed to a contract with Lehigh Valley. His best offensive season at Maine was his sophomore campaign (9g, 19pts.

Michel was one of three Reading rookie blueliners in the lineup Wednesday.

Gendron a plus-four

Miles Gendron, playing his first Royals game, was a team-best +4. He was on ice for all four Royals tallies in the second frame.

The Belleville Senators (AHL) reassigned Gendron to Reading Monday. He played 21 games with Brampton and ripped two goals and eight points.

The move was especially well-timed after defenseman Eric Knodel was recalled to Lehigh Valley Wednesday afternoon, five hours before puck drop.

