Albert's Four Assists Engineers IceMen to 5-1 Win over Railers

February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - John Albert tied a club record with four assists, while Adam Carlson made 39 saves to lift the Jacksonville Icemen to a 5-1 victory over the Worcester Railers at Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday evening. Albert's four assist performance marked the ninth time in club history that a player had posted four assists in a game.

Dalton Thrower set up the Icemen's first goal of the game at the halfway mark of the opening frame. Thrower collected the puck at the point and noticed teammate Wacey Rabbit rushing towards the crease and then quickly steered the puck to Rabbit's stick. Rabbit reached out to make contact with the puck and direct it into the Worcester net past goaltender Jakub Skarek.

Worcester evened the game at one with just under 11 seconds remaining in the first period. Jack Macnee delivered a tough angled shot from the corner that was tipped by Barry Almeida. The tipped shot squeezed through a crevice between the post and the body of Icemen netminder Adam Carlson, tying the game 1-1.

Jacksonville built a lead with two power play opportunities in the second period. The first was scored by Chase Lang who knocked home a rebound from a John Albert shot to put the Icemen in front 2-1.

The Icemen made it 3-1 on their second power play, when Bobby Lynch skated swiftly behind the net for a wraparound chance. Lynch used some good edge work on his skates to cut toward the backside post and slip the puck between the post and Skarek's skate for the tally.

Jacksonville tacked on a fourth goal with less than two minutes remaining in the middle frame. John Albert delivered a shot on goal that was initially stopped by Skarek. However, the rebound kicked out to Mike Hedden at the top of the crease. Hedden finished off a backhand shot into the open net to extend the Icemen lead to three.

The Icemen put a stranglehold on the game with another tally just three minutes into the final stanza. Albert saved the best of his four assists on the night for last. Albert skated into the zone on the right wing side and a delivered a perfect backhanded pass to the opposite wing to defenseman Chase Harrison who joined the rush late. Harrison caught the pass and lifted a shot high into the net to put the Icemen ahead 5-1.

Worcester outshot the Icemen 14-5 in the third period, but Adam Carlson stopped them all to finish the night with 39 saves and preserve the 5-1 Jacksonville victory.

The Icemen will travel to Estero to battle the Florida Everblades on Friday night. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast Information: Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

Upcoming Home Game & Promotions

Saturday, February 22, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Batman Night! The Icemen will wear special themed Batman jerseys!

Sunday, February 23, vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fundays! The Icemen will the popular Publix "Pub Sub" jerseys! Fans will also be permitted onto the ice following the game.

---

Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.