Knodel Recalled to Lehigh Valley
February 19, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday defenseman Eric Knodel has been recalled from loan by Lehigh Valley.
The 6-foot-6, 216-lb. native of West Chester, PA leads Royals blueliners with six goals and 32 points in 34 games. In eight Phantoms games, the sixth-year professional has recorded three assists.
Knodel has 13 assists in 47 career AHL games. In the ECHL, the left-handed shot has registered 56 goals, 206 points and a plus-95 rating in 313 games.
Reading visits Wheeling Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. and starts a three-game weekend Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland. Friday's game includes a free beer fest at tasting stations on the concourse until 8:00 p.m., plus a chance to meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game with a team trading card giveaway, presented by Outten.
Saturday's game at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton is Marvel Night with a Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet, Marvel poster giveaways for the first 1,000 fans and one fan has a chance to win four first-class flight tickets and a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando if a Royals player gets a hat trick (pres. by Berkshire Travel).
Upcoming Home Games: royalshockey.com/promotions
Fri., Feb. 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland (Trading card giveaway, Flyers alumni at game)
Beer Tasting (Free Beer fans 21+ with purchase of a game ticket) | Meet Flyers alumni Brad Marsh, Jim Watson and Riley Cote ahead of the Mar. 28 Royals Alumni vs. Flyers Alumni Game | Trading Card Giveaway presented by Outten | Purple Goes Green Presented by Berks Nature | $1 Frozen Treats | Kid's Report Card: Bring by your report card that has an 'A' on it and earn a free kids ticket for a future game
Sat., Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Marvel Night)
Spider-Man Meet-and-Greet | Marvel Poster giveaway for the first 1,000 fans | Girl Scout Night | Abilities in Motion Night | Special Spider-Man Theme Jerseys | One fan has a chance to win four first-class flight tickets and a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando if a Royals player gets a hat trick (pres. by Berkshire Travel)
Wed., Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine
Free Souvenir Cup Refills at the concession stands
Sun., Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (First Responders Game, Pres. by Met-Ed)
Game pres. by Met-Ed - the Reading Fire/Police squads face the Allentown squads before the game at 12:30 p.m. - 1 ticket includes admission to both games | $1 Hot Dogs, Sodas and Nachos | Touch a Truck Event for Kids | Faith & Family Night - Church Group Rates Available | Heaven's Thunder music performance | Last Postgame Party of the season with players at Cheers! Restaurant at the DoubleTree Hotel.
