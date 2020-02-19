Rush Add Milan Ahead of Rematch against Utah

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has signed forward Garrett Milan from the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers ahead of tonight's rematch against the Utah Grizzlies. The SPHL call-up marks the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Milan comes to the Rush in the midst of his third stint with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers. This season, the 5'8", 160-pound forward leaves the Ice Flyers as the team's leader in every offensive category with 17 goals, 23 assists, and 40 points in 38 games.

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Milan is a rookie by ECHL standards, but is in his fifth season playing professional hockey. His career has taken him through Hungary in Erste Liga, the Edinburgh Capitals of the EIHL in Scotland, the Ice Flyers in the SPHL, EV Lindau in Germany3, and the ECHL with the Atlanta Gladiators and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In total, Milan has skated in 248 games, earning 74 goals, 130 assists, and 204 points. In 2017-18 with Pensacola, Milan led the league with 51 assists and was named to the 2018 SPHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to playing professionally, Milan played four seasons in the NCAA with St. Cloud State University and earned 13 points (6g-7ast) in 73 games, winning the 2014 NCHC Regular Season Championship.

The Rush continue their four-game road trip this week with a rematch against the Utah Grizzlies tonight. Puck drop is slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT at the Maverik Center.

