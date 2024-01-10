Walleye Use Five-Goal Second Period to Race Past Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel 7-2 on Wednesday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

What Happened:

The Toledo Walleye headed to Indianapolis for their first matchup with the Indy Fuel since November 19.

John Lethemon started between the pipes for the Walleye. Matt Anderson and Riley McCourt manned the defence while Brandon Hawkins, Trenton Bliss and Orrin Centazzo led the Toledo attack.

Zach Driscoll defended the home net for the Fuel. Brayden Crowder and Matthew Cairns staffed the defence while Colin Bilek, Cameron Hillis and Andrew Bellant filled out the offense for Indy.

The action began with a Walleye power play at :46 after Cairns was sent to the Fuel penalty box for Tripping. The Fuel killed off the power play.

The Walleye got their next power play at 13:35 after D.J. King was sent to the Fuel penalty box for Tripping.

The Fish converted the power play at 15:27 when Mitch Lewandowski broke the ice to give the Walleye the early 1-0 lead. Riley Sawchuk and Colin Theisen added assists to the first tally of the night.

The Fuel tied the game at 1-1 at 16:39 when Bryan Lemos put one past Lethemon. Cairns and Seamus Malone added assists to the equalizer.

That wrapped the first period action with the Walleye and Fuel tied 1-1.

The Walleye outshot the Fuel 12-3 in the period. Toledo was 1/2 on the power play while Indy did not have an opportunity.

Toledo reclaimed the lead nearly right away in the second period as Anderson lit the lamp at :28. Hawkins and Bliss added assists to the score. The assist extended Hawkins' point streak to 14 games, the second-longest streak in the ECHL this season.

The Walleye added to the lead at 3:22 when Chase Gresock hit twine to make it 3-1 Walleye. Theisen and Conlan Keenan assisted the score, giving Theisen his second assist of the game.

The Fuel brought it back within one when Cairns found the net at 15:32. Ross MacDougall and Bellant were the helping-hands on the score.

The Walleye got their next power play chance at 17:58 when the Fuel were assessed a bench minor for Too Many Men. Sam Ruffin served the penalty for the Fuel.

The Walleye converted the power play at 18:47 when Brandon Kruse put a rebound behind Driscoll. Bliss and Hawkins each added their second assists of the night on the score.

Toledo added on again shortly after when Keenan buried the puck past Driscoll at 19:22. Sawchuk and Lewandowski each added assists for their second points of the night.

The Fish added on one last time in the second period at 19:48 when Sam Craggs lit the lamp with Theisen and Gresock doing the dishes on the tally. That would be the third and second point respectively for Theisen and Gresock.

That wrapped the second period action with the Walleye leading the Fuel 6-2.

The Walleye shot an even 13-13 in the period, but outshot the Fuel 25-16 cumulatively. Toledo was 1/1 in the period while Indy did not have a chance.

The third period action began with the first Indy power play of the evening when McCourt was sent to the Toledo penalty box for Interference at 3:25. Toledo killed off the power play.

Indy got another power play chance at 5:48 when Jake Willets was sent to the Toledo penalty box for Hooking. Toledo killed off the power play again.

The Walleye stretched the lead to 7-2 when Centazzo hit twine at 12:08. Hawkins and Thomas Farrell assisted the score. Hawkins joined Theisen in having three assists in the contest.

The Walleye got one last power play at 16:55 when was sent to the Fuel penalty box for Cross-Checking. The Fuel killed off the power play.

The horns sounded, signaling a 7-2 Walleye win over the Indy Fuel.

The Walleye were outshot 6-7 in the period, but outshot the Fuel 31-23 overall. Toledo was 0/1 on the power play in the period and 2/4 overall, while Indy was 0/2 in the period and overall.

Lethemon grabbed his 12th win and seventh consecutive win to take the ECHL-lead in wins.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Conlan Keenan (1G, 1A) - TOL

Brandon Hawkins (3A) - TOL

Colin Theisen (3A) - TOL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will head to Michigan to visit the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center on Friday, January 12, 2024, with puck drop coming at 7:00 pm ET.

