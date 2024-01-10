Drive Hockey Analytics to Track 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and Drive Hockey Analytics announced a collaboration for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, marking a new experience on the event with hockey tracking technology. The Drive Hockey tracking system will be featured on all participants in the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Drive Hockey Analytics, renowned for its innovative advancements in sports technology, joined with the ECHL to pilot its cutting-edge player tracking and analytics technology. The integration of Drive Hockey's state-of-the-art tracking system promises an unparalleled level of insight into player performance, enhancing the player development and advancement process, improving the overall fan experience and revolutionizing the way the game is analyzed and enjoyed.

"The ECHL is excited to partner with Drive Hockey Analytics to pioneer their new tracking system," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "This initiative highlights our commitment to innovation and providing additional player insight to teams, while offering fans an immersive and data-driven hockey experience."

"We are honored to collaborate with the ECHL, a league known for its dedication to innovation and advancing the sport," said Drive Hockey Analytics COO Adam Nathwani. "Our cutting-edge tracking system will provide comprehensive data and analytics, empowering teams and fans alike with valuable insights into player performance."

For more information on the ECHL and Drive Hockey Analytics partnership, visit drivehockey.com.

