Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 10
January 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Games: Wednesday, January 10 at Florida Everblades; Friday, January 12 at Florida Everblades; Saturday, January 13 at Florida Everblades
NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers
AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers
Record: 15-10-5-0, 5th in Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 1-0-0-0
Point Leader: Joe Pendenza (22)
Last Time Out: The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell 4-2 to Florida in Savannah on December 22, the first game between the two teams this season. Ross Armour and Simon Pinard scored for the Ghost Pirates in the loss.
Stat to Watch: Everblades defenseman Patrick Holway is tied for second in the ECHL for goals by defensemen (7).
Ghost Pirates Stats of the Week
The Ghost Pirates are six points behind the Everblades and play them five consecutive times starting on Wednesday: three at Hertz Arena and two at Enmarket Arena.
Two of Savannah's recent additions have already made their mark on the team, as Bryce Martin and Brendan Soucie scored last week.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 10, 2024
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 10 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Railers Sign Forward Brian Bowen - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Open Series against Utah Tonight - Allen Americans
- Driver Lineup Announced for "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: January 10 - Fort Wayne Komets at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Series Opener at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Series Preview: January 11-14 vs. Adirondack - Newfoundland Growlers
- Blades Present First-Ever Hispanic Heritage Jersey Auction Benefitting Immokalee Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Drive Hockey Analytics to Track 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Ottawa Assigns Forward to Allen, MacArthur Recalled - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 10
- Savannah Extends Winning Streak to Three
- Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: January 6
- Simonetta Named Broadcaster for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic