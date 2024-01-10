Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 10

Games: Wednesday, January 10 at Florida Everblades; Friday, January 12 at Florida Everblades; Saturday, January 13 at Florida Everblades

NHL Affiliate: Florida Panthers

AHL Affiliate: Charlotte Checkers

Record: 15-10-5-0, 5th in Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 1-0-0-0

Point Leader: Joe Pendenza (22)

Last Time Out: The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell 4-2 to Florida in Savannah on December 22, the first game between the two teams this season. Ross Armour and Simon Pinard scored for the Ghost Pirates in the loss.

Stat to Watch: Everblades defenseman Patrick Holway is tied for second in the ECHL for goals by defensemen (7).

Ghost Pirates Stats of the Week

The Ghost Pirates are six points behind the Everblades and play them five consecutive times starting on Wednesday: three at Hertz Arena and two at Enmarket Arena.

Two of Savannah's recent additions have already made their mark on the team, as Bryce Martin and Brendan Soucie scored last week.

