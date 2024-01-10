Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays

January 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from Hershey to South Carolina. He had been with the Bears since December 30, and he stopped 22 of 24 shots to help Hershey win their Teddy Bear Toss game on Sunday.

Gibson, 24, has a 9-3-1 record with the Stingrays and has won his last 7 ECHL starts. His 2.36 goals-against average is the third-best in the ECHL and first among rookies.

The Phoenixville, PA native notched his first professional shutout on November 22 in Jacksonville. Gibson scored a goal for the first time in his hockey career on December 1 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The goal marked the first time a Stingrays goaltender has scored at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Gibson is 2-0 in 2 AHL starts for Hershey this season. He has a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage at the AHL level.

Before turning pro, Gibson spent the last four seasons playing college hockey for the Harvard University Crimson. He went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. Gibson helped the Crimson reach the 16-team NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament in his junior and senior seasons with the team.

The Stingrays will make their final regular season trip to Jacksonville to take on the Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.