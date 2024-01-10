Ottawa Assigns Forward to Allen, MacArthur Recalled

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators announced two transactions today.

The Ottawa Senators have assigned forward Tarun Fizer to Allen from Belleville (AHL). In 12 games with the Senators this season, Fizer had an assist and two penalty minutes. Last season with the Utah Grizzlies, he had 27 goals and 23 assists in 50 games.

"We are excited to add Tarun (Fizer) to our lineup," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We know he has elite level talent. We saw that last season in games he played against us. He will fit right in with our style of play."

The resident of Chestermere, Alberta, was signed to an American Hockey League contract this past summer. The 22-year-old forward has 15 games in the AHL in three seasons of professional hockey. He will make his Americans debut tonight.

The Syracuse Crunch (AHL) have recalled forward Bennett MacArthur. In 12 games with the Americans this season he had 11 points (3 goals and 8 assists). He played in four games with the Crunch last season.

The Americans return to action tonight at 7:10 PM against the Utah Grizzlies, in the first of three games between the two teams this week. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

