Blades Present First-Ever Hispanic Heritage Jersey Auction Benefitting Immokalee Foundation

ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Hispanic Heritage Jerseys this week! Starting Wednesday, January 13 at 10 am, fans can bid on these special jerseys, with all net proceeds benefiting the Immokalee Foundation.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 pm as the Everblades proudly rebrand and wear these unique 'Las Tortugas' jerseys during the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by TODOS Magazine, at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

"We are grateful and honored to be recognized during Hispanic Heritage Night at the Everblades game at Hertz Arena", said Noemi Y. Perez, President, and CEO of The Immokalee Foundation. "Funds raised through the support and generosity of the Everblades, and their fans will continue our life-changing programs for the youth of Immokalee throughout the year, including our innovative Career Pathways program. This comprehensive educational approach prepares students for high-demand, well-paying jobs in Southwest Florida."

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1

Hispanic Jersey #1

Will Reilly #4

Logan Lambdin #7

Andrew Fyten #12

Hispanic Heritage Jersey #16

Bobo Carpenter #19

Joe Pendenza #22

Chris Ordoobadi #26

Hispanic Heritage Jersey #29

Aidan Sutter #34

Evan Nause #55

Everbabe #23

GROUP 2

Cole Moberg #2

Zach Uens #5

Brett Davis #8

Shane Kuzmeski #13

Zach Tsekos #17

Oliver Chau #20

Wilmer Skoog #23

Sean Josling #27

Dennis Cesana #32

Jordan Sambrook #36

Everbabe #23

GROUP 3

Evan Cormier #35

Patrick Holway #6

Tommy Apap #11

Cam Hausinger #15

Mark Senden #18

Riese Zmolek #21

Kyle Neuber #24

Stanislav Demin #28

Cam Johnson #33

Swampee #00

Everbabe #23

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, January 13. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, January 13. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 14. Unless specified by the winner, the player will autograph the jerseys. All winners will be contacted when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

