Series Preview: January 11-14 vs. Adirondack

The Newfoundland Growlers look to stay hot on home ice this week as they welcome the Adirondack Thunder to town for three North Division battles beginning on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland took five of a possible six points last weekend against the Utah Grizzlies, following up a 4-3 overtime loss on Friday with a pair of convincing 3-1 and 6-2 victories on the weekend.

Thanks to a strong showing against Utah, Newfoundland have jumped up to second in the very congested North Division for the time being. January served as a huge chance for the Growlers as their ten remaining contests this month are all against division rivals.

Adirondack have carried over all the momentum they ended 2022-23 with into this season as they sit first in the North, some ten points ahead of Newfoundland and the rest of the pack.

It's the first meeting between these two teams at the Mary Brown's Centre this season but the Growlers visited the Cool Insuring Arena four times in a three week span last month where they managed to nab three points for their troubles.

In hopes of bridging the gap between these two clubs, Newfoundland will be hoping home ice is the recipe for success as Adirondack come to the rock for the first time this season.

Puck drops is set for 7:00 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Jonny Tychonick (D): Even with all the offensive weapons up front for this Growlers group, Tychonick leads the team in points with 32 (5G, 27A). Last chance to come watch the Growlers all-star before heads off to the event next week.

ADK - Erik Middendorf (F): Leading the Thunder in points (24) and one back of the team lead for goals (14), Middendorf has been a regular for Adirondack since turning pro last Spring.

