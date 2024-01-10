Rush Power Past Fort Wayne for Seventh-Straight Home Win

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 4-1 at The Monument on Wednesday night.

Rapid City struck first when Maurizio Colella beat former-Rush netminder Tyler Parks to push R.C. to a 1-0 lead. Alex Aleardi nabbed the secondary assist on the play for his 200th career ECHL point.

The Rush would have to wait until seven minutes into the second period when Blake Bennett racked up his 16th goal of the season on the powerplay from Jimmy Soper. The goal would stand to be the game winner.

After Rapid City killed off a four-minute double-minor penalty, Tyson Helgesen blasted a one-timer beyond Parks to make it 3-0 Rapid City.

Matt Radomsky was a brick wall in net. Radomsky carried a shutout bid into the third period, but a powerplay goal from Ethan DeJong derailed what would have been his first pro shutout. Radomsky has made at least 30 saves in each of his last five starts.

Keanu Yamamoto would ice the game with an empty net goal. With Logan Nelson grabbing an assist, he extends his point streak at home to eight consecutive games.

The Rush are now 16-16-2 and have jumped the Tulsa Oilers in the standings for the time-being. R.C. hosts the Komets again on Friday night during Nugget's Birthday presented by Granite Automotive. Nugget will have plenty of his mascot friends in town to celebrate on a fantastical and fun night. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

