Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Syracuse Crunch have officially signed Patrick Kudla to a PTO.

Kudla, 27, is tied for third amongst ECHL defensemen in points (31) and assists (26) while his (+18) rating is tied for third amongst all skaters. This is his third call-up to the AHL, first this season, after signing a PTO with the Colorado Eagles Jan. 17, 2023 and making his debut that evening. He was released on Jan. 19, 2023 and signed his second AHL PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 11, 2023 and appeared in three games before being released on Feb. 21, 2023.

In two seasons with the Steelheads the Guelph, ON native has totaled 81 points (13G, 68A) in 92 games.

Kudla going to Syracuse makes it the seventh player that has played for Idaho this year that is currently in the AHL; Cody Haiskanen (Ontario), Mark Rassell (Calgary), Dylan Wells (Tucson), Jared Moe (Texas), and Jake Murray (Texas).

The Steelheads begin their three-game series against Kansas City tonight at 7:10 p.m. as the top two teams in the Mountain Division go head-to-head.

