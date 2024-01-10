Lions Fall 8-5 to Mariners
January 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions and the Maine Mariners faced off for the eighth time in what will ultimately be 12 games this season on Wednesday night at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, with the Lions holding a 5-to-2 edge in victories going into the contest. Starting in goal for Trois-Rivières was Joe Vrbetic while the Mariners countered with Kyle Keyser.
Only 10 seconds had elapsed in the first period when the Lions' Miguël Tourigny received a delay of game penalty and the Mariners capitalized with Cameron Askew scoring at the 49 second mark. Cedric Montminy then got Trois-Rivières on the scoreboard and a few minutes later notched his second of the game when the teams were playing four-on-four to give the Lions a 2-1 lead. Near the end of the period, it was Jared Power who extended the Lions' lead when he scored his first goal in a Trois-Rivières uniform.
While the Lions were held off the scoreboard in the second period, the Mariners became a goal-scoring machine: Wyllum Deveaux scored the Mariners' second goal at 2:44. Then it was Jeff Solow scoring his first professional goal at 6:04 to tie the game at 3-3. Only 23 seconds later, Maine's Curtis Hall gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead. That goal ended Vrbetic's night as his confidence level appears to have diminished of late, and he was replaced by Zachary Bouthillier.
There were goals aplenty in the third period, starting with Xavier Filion tying the score at 4-4 with his first goal wearing Trois-Rivières' colours. Just a few seconds later Maine's Alex Kile scored his 21st of the season to give the Mariners a 5-4 lead. The Lions' Markuss Komuls tied the score at 5-5 at 6:17, but the Mariners then took over by scoring two goals, the first coming from Askew and the second from Brooklyn Kalmikov. Maine's Deveaux then put the finishing touches on the game with his empty net goal to give the Mariners an 8-5 victory.
Friday, January 12th
Vendredi DJ presented by Salon de Jeux de Trois-Rivières
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EST
Colisée Vidéotron
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 10, 2024
- Orlando Stops Greenville's Win Streak at Four - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Fall 8-5 to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Top Lions on Wild Wednesday Night - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall to Walleye on Wednesday Night - Indy Fuel
- Walleye Use Five-Goal Second Period to Race Past Fuel - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - January 10 - ECHL
- Steelheads Add Boise Native Bailey Conger - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings' Forward Josh Passolt Recalled by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: January 10 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Railers Sign Forward Brian Bowen - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Open Series against Utah Tonight - Allen Americans
- Driver Lineup Announced for "NASCAR Night" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: January 10 - Fort Wayne Komets at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Wednesday Night Series Opener at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Series Preview: January 11-14 vs. Adirondack - Newfoundland Growlers
- Blades Present First-Ever Hispanic Heritage Jersey Auction Benefitting Immokalee Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Drive Hockey Analytics to Track 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Ottawa Assigns Forward to Allen, MacArthur Recalled - Allen Americans
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Fall 8-5 to Mariners
- Lions Fall Short in Clash Between the Top Two North Division Teams
- Lions Register Convincing 5-1 Win
- Heartbreaking Loss in Worcester
- Thunder Dominate the Lions