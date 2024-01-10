Steelheads Add Boise Native Bailey Conger
January 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Bailey Conger to an ECHL contract.
Conger, 26, is in his third professional season and was playing overseas in England this year with the Leeds Knights (NIHL) where he totaled 12 points (6G, 6A) in eight games. The Boise, ID native has appeared in 52 career ECHL games tallying 16 points (5G, 11A) suiting up for Utah, Fort Wayne, and Kansas City during the 2021-22 campaign. He played nine games for the Grizzlies logging five points (1G, 4A), six games for the Komets adding one assist, and 37 games for the Mavericks registering 20 points (11G, 9A).
The 6-foot, 195lb forward began last season in Sweden playing for Enköpings SK (HockeyEttan) appearing in nine games recording five points (4G, 1A). He then returned to North America playing in the SPHL for four games with the Peoria Rivermen before finishing the season with the Knoxville Ice Bears skating in 40 games finishing third on the club in goals (25) and points (53).
He began his collegiate career at Providence College during the 2017-18 season logging five points (1G, 4A) in 24 games before transferring to Colorado College in 2018-19 where he sat out. In 27 games with the Tigers during the 2019-20 campaign he amassed 11 points (4G, 7A) in 27 games.
The Boise native helped lead the Junior Steelheads to a 2012 14U Tier II National Championship with former Steelhead, Zach Walker.
The Steelheads begin their three-game series against Kansas City tonight at 7:10 p.m. as the top two teams in the Mountain Division go head-to-head.
