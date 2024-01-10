K-Wings' Forward Josh Passolt Recalled by Canucks

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that forward Josh Passolt's loan to Kalamazoo has been recalled by the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL).

Passolt, 27, heads to the Canucks with 11 goals, six assists and a +8 rating in 25 ECHL games played with Kalamazoo this season.

The forward is a 6-foot, 194-pound, Hayward, WI native in his second professional season out of Western Michigan University and returns to Abbotsford where he's played five games this season (1a).

Last season, Passolt led all Cincinnati Cyclones rookies in goals and points scored (69 GP, 25g, 22a, 47 PTS, 18 PIM, +13). He also finished the season T-No.1 in ECHL rookie game-winning goals (6) and No. 1 in shorthanded points scored (5).

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Toledo Walleye (22-4-2-3) for Marvel Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

