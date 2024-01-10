ECHL Transactions - January 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 10, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Toledo:

Gordi Myer, D

Grant Loven, F

Worcester:

Quinn Ryan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Belleville

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Charles Linglet, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D traded to Wichita

Greenville:

Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Bailey Conger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Trevor Zins, D activated from reserve

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Passolt, F recalled by Abbotsford

Delete Hunter Vorva, G loaned to Cleveland

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Toledo:

Add Alexandre Doucet, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Delete Anthony Costantini, D recalled by San Diego

Delete Kalvyn Watson, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Nathan Burke, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Brian Bowen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Pennucci, F placed on reserve

