ECHL Transactions - January 10
January 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 10, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Toledo:
Gordi Myer, D
Grant Loven, F
Worcester:
Quinn Ryan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Belleville
Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve
Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Charles Linglet, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D traded to Wichita
Greenville:
Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Bailey Conger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Trevor Zins, D activated from reserve
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Evan Dougherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Passolt, F recalled by Abbotsford
Delete Hunter Vorva, G loaned to Cleveland
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brady Fleurent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Toledo:
Add Alexandre Doucet, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Delete Anthony Costantini, D recalled by San Diego
Delete Kalvyn Watson, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Nathan Burke, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Brian Bowen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Pennucci, F placed on reserve
