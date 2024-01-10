Driver Lineup Announced for "NASCAR Night"

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today the full driver lineup for NASCAR Night, presented by Alloy Employer Services, on Saturday, January 20th, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Jacksonville Icemen.

The following 14 drivers representing the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) levels will be in attendance for pregame meet and greet, ceremonial puck drop, and other events throughout the evening:

Corey LaJoie (No. 7 NCS Spire Motorsports Chevrolet)

Carson Hocevar (No. 77 NCS Spire Motorsports Chevrolet)

Tyler Reddick (No. 45 NCS 23XI Racing Toyota Camry TRD)

Harrison Burton - (No. 21 NCS Wood Brothers Ford)

Todd Gilliland - (No. 38 NCS Front Row Motorsports Ford)

Josh Williams - (No. 11 NXS Kaulig Racing Chevrolet)

Chase Purdy - (No. 77 NCTS Spire Motorsports Chevrolet)

Nick Sanchez - (No. 2 NCTS REV Racing Chevrolet)

Rajah Caruth - (NCTS driver)

Jack Wood - (No. 91 NCTS McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet)

Mason Massey - (NCTS and NXS driver)

Matt Mills - (No. 42 NCTS Niece Motorsports Chevrolet)

Ryan Vargas - (NCTS and NXS driver)

Bryant Barnhill - (South Carolina Native and Late Model Driver)

Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits announced the return of the Crew Chief Package, featuring a question-and-answer session with NASCAR crew chiefs and executives. Special guests for this event will be revealed in the coming days. The Swamp Rabbits also encourage fans to live the VIP life with our VIP Meet & Greet, available to the first 100 purchasers, from 5-6 p.m.

NASCAR Night will begin at 5 p.m. on the Furman Plaza with the Monster Beast Pregame Party on the Plaza featuring the official eNASCAR Simulator for fans to experience the thrill of driving in a NASCAR Race and other fan-focused activities in the Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet Kids Zone.

While on the plaza, fans can take an up-close look at the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro featuring the Swamp Rabbits-Bon Secours paint scheme, the No. 45 23XI Racing The Beast Unleashed paint scheme, the No. 77 Bama Buggies Chevy Silverado, the Darlington Raceway Pace Car, and more. The pregame festivities will also feature appearances by the Cookout Southern 500 trophy and local racing drivers and personalities in the pregame car show.

General admission doors will open to the public at 6 p.m., allowing fans to enter Bon Secours Wellness Arena and participate in a public pregame autograph session with NASCAR drivers throughout the concourse. The public pregame autograph session is free to those with a paid ticket.

The Swamp Rabbits will wear special NASCAR Night fire suit jerseys that will be auctioned to the public in a live postgame auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County.

The Swamp Rabbits return home this week to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for two games tonight, January 10th, and Friday, January 12th, with puck drop slated for both games at 7:05 p.m. EST inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Friday's game is "Jazz Night", presented by The Lost Cajun, featuring live music from local performers throughout the entire game. The Lost Cajun will also giveaway branded beads to the first 1,000 fans, good for a free appetizer between now and Mardi Gras on February 13th.

