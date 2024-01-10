Railers Sign Forward Brian Bowen

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Brian Bowen has been signed to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Bowen, 28, signs in Worcester after starting the season with the Norfolk Admirals. Most recently, Bowen had 25 points (8-17-25) in 16 games with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The Littleton, MA native played 11 games with the Railers during the 2017-18 season upon the conclusion of his final year at the University of Vermont. Across his ECHL career, Bowen has played for the Adirondack Thunder, Utah Grizzlies, and Orlando Solar Bears in addition to the Railers and Admirals. In 110 career ECHL games, the 6'0", 220 lb forward has 42 goals and 26 assists for 68 total points, along with 66 penalty minutes and a -9 rating.

Prior to professional hockey, Bowen had 39 points (17-22-39) in 61 games played at the University of Vermont from 2015-16 to 2017-18. He also skated in 56 United States Hockey League games for the Green Bay Gamblers & Dubuque Fighting Saints, recording 42 points (16-26-42) during the 2014-15 season.

