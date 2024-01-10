Steelheads Grab Point in Overtime Loss vs. Mavericks, 4-3

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (23-9-1-1, 48pts) fell to the Kansas City Mavericks (24-7-1-1, 49pts) by a final score of 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,184 at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 16th straight sellout this season and Idaho has now sold-out in 18 of 19 home games. Idaho hosts Kanas City on Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Keaton Mastrodonato (18th) scored for his second straight game giving Idaho a 1-0 lead just 36 seconds into the outing. The play started with Lincoln Erne firing the puck from the right point of the back board. It popped out to the stick of Colton Kehler who fed A.J. White in the right circle and from there he found Mastrodonato back door. Romain Rodzinski (2nd) fired a shot from the top of the left circle beating Dillon Kelley through the left arm at 9:41 with Cooper Jones and Sam Sternschein picking up assists. Jeremy McKenna was able to get the Mavericks on the board with just 4:09 left in the period as Idaho led 2-1 after the first despite being outshot 13-8.

Each team had a power-play opportunity in the second period but neither team would convert. The score remained 2-1 through 40 minutes of play with the Mavericks holding the edge in shots 15-8 in the middle period.

35 seconds into the third period David Cotton tied the game at 2-2. Mastrodonato (19th) scored his second of the game to give Idaho back the lead at 6:25. From behind his own goal line Lincoln Erne fed Mastrodonato out threw center. From there he raced across the blue line and went inside and out around the defender and from the left circle beat Kelley over the glove. Marc-Olivier Duquette provided the equalizer at 10:50 to tie things up to force overtime.

Patrick Curry tipped a puck home from the left circle at 5:54 to hand the Mavericks a 4-3 overtime win.

Bryan Thomson made 40 saves on 44 shots in the loss while Dillon Kelley made 25 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Patrick Curry (KC, 1-0-1, +2, 2 shots)

2) Keaton Mastrodonato (IDH, 2-0-2, 6 shots)

3) Bryan Thomson (IDH, 40 saves - career high)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-1 on the power-play while Kansas City was 0-for-2.

- Idaho was outshot 44-28, just the fifth time this season they have been outshot.

- Idaho is 23-7-3 all-time vs. Kansas City and 12-1-1 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (IR), Ty Pelton-Byce (INJ), and Francesco Arcuri (SICK) did not dress for Idaho.

- Keaton Mastrodonato scored two goals for his third multi-goal game of the season.

- Cooper Jones collected his first point of the year.

- A.J. White, Sam Sternschein, Colton Kehler, and Lincoln Erne also tallied assist for Idaho.

- Mastrodonato led the Steelheads with six shots.

