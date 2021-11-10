Walleye to Host Try Hockey for Free Program During Winterfest
November 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
On Thursday, December 23, the Toledo Walleye and Sylvania Youth Hockey Club are partnering to host Try Hockey for Free. This event is being held in conjunction with the Toledo Walleye Winterfest celebration and is the first of its kind.
Try Hockey For Free will take place on the outdoor rink venue at Fifth Third Field. Kids ages 5-12 will be able to try the great sport of hockey for free and do it on an outdoor rink, no experience required.
Skates, helmets, sticks, and on-ice instruction will be provided for the day at no charge. Spots are limited. Players must register online to be eligible to participate. (Walk-ins not eligible).
