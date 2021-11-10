ECHL Transactions - November 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 10, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Charlotte

Cincinnati:

Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve

Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Greenville:

Add Diego Cuglietta, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Idaho:

Add David Norris, F activated from reserve

Iowa:

Add Alexander Khovanov, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Kaid Oliver, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Tyler Wall, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford

Orlando:

Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete J.M. Piotrowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG

Add J.M. Piotrowski, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/9]

Reading:

Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Billy Vizzo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Massie, D recalled by Hershey

Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba

Utah:

Add Taylor Crunk, F signed contract, added to active roster

