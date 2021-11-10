ECHL Transactions - November 10
November 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 10, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Charlotte
Cincinnati:
Add Dajon Mingo, D activated from reserve
Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Greenville:
Add Diego Cuglietta, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Idaho:
Add David Norris, F activated from reserve
Iowa:
Add Alexander Khovanov, F assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Kaid Oliver, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Tyler Wall, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford
Orlando:
Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete J.M. Piotrowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Novalis, G released as EBUG
Add J.M. Piotrowski, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/9]
Reading:
Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Billy Vizzo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Massie, D recalled by Hershey
Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba
Utah:
Add Taylor Crunk, F signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 10, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 10 - ECHL
- Stingrays Add Forward Billy Vizzo - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lightning Reassign Alexey Lipanov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye to Host Try Hockey for Free Program During Winterfest - Toledo Walleye
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Shepard and Massie Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Give and Clanmac Commits $100,000 to the Murphy Centre - Newfoundland Growlers
- Everblades Return Home to Face Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC to Honor Essential Workers on Frontline Heroes Night Presented by UMass Memorial Health - Worcester Railers HC
- Reading Begins Six-Game Homestand with Tilt against Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.