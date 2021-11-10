Growlers Give and Clanmac Commits $100,000 to the Murphy Centre

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that Growlers Give and the ClanMac Foundation have made a three-year, $100,000 commitment to the Murphy Centre.

"We are proud to support the Murphy Centre as they continue to provide opportunities for growth, education, and life-changing guidance," said Tracy MacDonald, Chair of Growlers Give and the ClanMac Foundation. "The work they do at the Murphy Centre aligns perfectly with the foundational pillars that guide Growlers Give and the ClanMac Foundation, we're truly excited to develop this long-term relationship to support their programming."

The first installment of the $100,000 commitment was presented to the Murphy Centre Wednesday morning at the launch breakfast for the Annual Inspiring Lives Appeal at the Comfort Inn in St. John's.

Newfoundland Growlers president, Glenn Stanford currently serves as the Honorary Patron of the Murphy Centre.

"The Murphy Centre has been meeting the Academic, Career Services and Personal Development needs of young adults in this region for over 35 years," said Glenn Stanford, President of the Newfoundland Growlers. "I'm honoured to be able to assist them in securing much-needed funding for their ongoing initiatives and excited about the long-term commitment made by Growlers Give and the ClanMac Foundation."

About the Murphy Centre

The Murphy Centre is a registered non-profit charitable organization committed to assisting people who need a second chance in perusing their academic and career goals. Established 35 years ago, the Centre now serves the needs of 800 youth and adults annually. In an environment of validation and self-discovery, the approach is to meet people where they are in their lives. The Murphy Centre is committed to developing additional programs designed to enable its participants to have the confidence to peruse more advanced levels in technology, the trades, post-secondary education, or job-entry positions. In renewing an individual's spirit, the Murphy Centre believes the lives of its participants can be inspired...for the good of all.

