Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: November 10, 2021
November 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (3-2-1-0) and Florida Everblades (4-2-0-1) meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Tonight's game marks the first of 15 matches between the South Division rivals, with an 8-7 split on the road and at home for Orlando. This game marks the first of a five-game road trip for the Solar Bears, which opens and closes in Estero. The Solar Bears are a lifetime 50-70-12-4 against Florida in 136 prior meetings.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Alexey Lipanov was reassigned to the Solar Bears earlier this morning and is expected to dress tonight, skating on a line with Aaron Luchuk and Tyler Bird. The former third-round pick of the Lightning in 2017 set a club record for power-play goals for a rookie with six in 2019-20. Lipanov spent last season loaned to Russian side Dynamo Kragnagorsk.
Goaltender Brad Barone will make his second consecutive start in as many nights after making 26 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Jacksonville. Newly-acquired goaltender Stefanos Lekkas will serve as his backup.
Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky enters tonight's game one win shy of 200 career ECHL coaching victories, all with the Solar Bears. His 199 regular season wins are the most by a head coach in team history.
After a 1-2-0-1 start, the Everblades are now riding a three-game win streak, and are led by longtime captain John McCarron, who has eight points in his last six games. Florida is in its third year of an affiliation with the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 10, 2021
- Admirals Win Comeback Thriller in OT, Defeat Royals 4-3 - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Score on First Shot But Lose in Overtime to Norfolk, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Everblades Drop Close Matchup to Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: November 10, 2021 - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Receive Taylor & Wall from AHL Hartford; Brassard Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Leading Scorer Recalled to the AHL - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Taylor Crunk - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 10 - ECHL
- Stingrays Add Forward Billy Vizzo - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lightning Reassign Alexey Lipanov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye to Host Try Hockey for Free Program During Winterfest - Toledo Walleye
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Shepard and Massie Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Give and Clanmac Commits $100,000 to the Murphy Centre - Newfoundland Growlers
- Everblades Return Home to Face Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC to Honor Essential Workers on Frontline Heroes Night Presented by UMass Memorial Health - Worcester Railers HC
- Reading Begins Six-Game Homestand with Tilt against Norfolk - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Drop Close Matchup to Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: November 10, 2021
- Everblades Return Home to Face Orlando
- Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions for Armed Forces Night
- Forward Blake Winiecki Named Inglaso ECHL Player of the Week