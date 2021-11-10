Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades: November 10, 2021

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (3-2-1-0) and Florida Everblades (4-2-0-1) meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Tonight's game marks the first of 15 matches between the South Division rivals, with an 8-7 split on the road and at home for Orlando. This game marks the first of a five-game road trip for the Solar Bears, which opens and closes in Estero. The Solar Bears are a lifetime 50-70-12-4 against Florida in 136 prior meetings.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Alexey Lipanov was reassigned to the Solar Bears earlier this morning and is expected to dress tonight, skating on a line with Aaron Luchuk and Tyler Bird. The former third-round pick of the Lightning in 2017 set a club record for power-play goals for a rookie with six in 2019-20. Lipanov spent last season loaned to Russian side Dynamo Kragnagorsk.

Goaltender Brad Barone will make his second consecutive start in as many nights after making 26 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Jacksonville. Newly-acquired goaltender Stefanos Lekkas will serve as his backup.

Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky enters tonight's game one win shy of 200 career ECHL coaching victories, all with the Solar Bears. His 199 regular season wins are the most by a head coach in team history.

After a 1-2-0-1 start, the Everblades are now riding a three-game win streak, and are led by longtime captain John McCarron, who has eight points in his last six games. Florida is in its third year of an affiliation with the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

