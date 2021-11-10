Game Notes: vs Idaho

GAME #7 vs Idaho

11/10/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Logan Nelson had two assists, Brett Gravelle scored in his first game with Rapid City and Stephen Baylis netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season but the Rush fell to the Utah Grizzlies, 4-3, Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

SPLASHY START: In his first game with the Rush, Brett Gravelle scored a power play goal on Saturday night in Utah. Gravelle had previously played one game for the Iowa Heartlanders before the Rush claimed him on waivers. He had two goals and an assist in his lone game for Iowa and has also put up two goals and five assists over five games in the SPHL for the Quad City Storm.

BAYLIS SCORES...AGAIN: Stephen Baylis stayed hot over the weekend with a goal on both Friday and Saturday night, pushing his team-leading total to five. The third-year pro winger is tied for fifth in the league in goals and has scored in four of Rapid City's six games this season.

REINFORCEMENTS: The Rush made an addition to their roster following the weekend set in Utah by signing rookie forward Tanner Schachle to a contract. Schachle joins the Rush straight from the collegiate ranks as he had been in his senior season at Long Island University. He had played five games for LIU in 2021-22 prior to signing with the Rush. Schachle began his NCAA career playing two seasons at the University of Alaska-Anchorage where he had nine goals and 11 assists over 60 games in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

FAMILIAR FOE: The Rush and Steelheads will clash for three games in four nights this week, just a week and a half after playing their first games of the season series with one another. Rapid City beat Idaho, 5-4, on October 29 then fell in OT, 2-1, on October 30, earning three of a possible four points on the weekend.

POWERED UP: Rapid City went 3-for-4 on the power play in in the two games at Utah last weekend and has now scored on seven of its 21 power play chances this year. The Rush have the 2nd best power play in the league at 33.3%.

ODDS AND ENDS: Logan Nelson had two assists on Saturday and is now tied for sixth in the ECHL with seven...the Rush will play their next six games at home with games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in each of the next two weeks...Nelson fought Utah's Austin Crossley on Saturday night and the Rush have now had a fight in each of their past three games...Garrett Klotz is eligible to play on Wednesday after completing his two game suspension over the weekend in Utah.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Steelheads meet again on Friday night for the second of three games on the week. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is set for 7:05 PM.

