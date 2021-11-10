Reading Begins Six-Game Homestand with Tilt against Norfolk

Reading Royals face off with the Norfolk Admirals

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, take on the Norfolk Admirals Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the Santander Arena. This begins the Royals' longest homestand of the season, tied only with a homestand in April.

In Reading's first mid-week matchup of 2021-22, a rematch of the first weekend of the season with the Admirals awaits. In the season opening game on Oct. 22, the Admirals overcame a late two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Royals. Former Royals training camp tryout Cody Milan scored in overtime to secure the comeback victory. The following night, Reading won at home, 6-4, with Matthew Strome scoring the game-winner 1:25 into the third period.

The Royals' team makeup has changed slightly since the last time fans saw them Oct. 23.

Kirill Ustimenko, who started that game in goal, was reassigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Matthew Strome was also reassigned to Lehigh Valley. Patrick McNally signed a professional tryout contract with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL. Frank DiChiara was hit in the face by a puck in the Oct. 30 game in Glens Falls, N.Y. against the Adirondack Thunder and has been on the reserve list since then.

Reading sits second in the North Division with 8 points and a record of 3-1-2. Its 8 points ties them with five other ECHL teams for seventh in the league. Newfoundland leads the North - and subsequently, the league with Utah - with 12 points and one regulation loss in seven games. Norfolk enters a vastly different team than it has been in previous seasons, as it leads the South Division with 10 points and a record of 5-2-0.

Alex Tonge leads the Admirals with six points against the Royals this season, two goals and four assists. Karl El-Mir and Chase Lang have also scored twice, while Eric Williams has recorded three assists.

On the active roster, Josh Winquist leads the Royals with five points against the Admirals, one goal and four assists. Patrick Bajkov has scored four goals, including a hat trick on Oct. 23.

A point of focus for the Royals in the coming games will be to stabilize their penalty kill. Through six games, they've killed off 13 of 20 power plays for a record of 65 percent. This mark puts them 25th of 27 teams in the ECHL.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

