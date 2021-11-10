Icemen Receive Taylor & Wall from AHL Hartford; Brassard Recalled

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that defenseman Jeff Taylor and goaltender Tyler Wall have been assigned to the team from AHL Hartford. In addition, goaltender Francois Brassard has been recalled by Hartford.

Taylor, 27, appeared in four games with the Icemen last season collecting an assist. The 6-0, 185-pound defenseman has accrued 13 points (2g, 11a) in 79 career AHL games split between Hartford and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2016-2021. Taylor has also registered 29 career points (6g, 23a) in 56 ECHL contests in stints with Jacksonville, the Wheeling Nailers and Maine Mariners. The Albany, New York resident played four seasons at Union College where he complied 92 points (18g, 74a) in 192 games and won a NCAA National Championship in 2014.

Wall, 23, joins the Icemen after appearing in one game with Hartford this season. The 6-3, 214-pound netminder posted a 2-0-0 record with a 1.18 goals-against-average and a 0.963 save percentage in two preseason appearances with the New York Rangers this fall. The Leamington, Ontario resident posted a 58-34-10 record with nine shutouts during his four collegiate seasons at UMass-Lowell. Wall was selected by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Brassard heads to Hartford after posting a 1-1-1 record in three appearances with the Icemen this season.

The Icemen are back in action Thursday at Greenville beginning at 7:05 p.m. Fans may catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV

