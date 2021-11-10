Worcester Railers HC to Honor Essential Workers on Frontline Heroes Night Presented by UMass Memorial Health

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today a campaign to identify and recognize local frontline heroes during Frontline Heroes Night, an upcoming tribute game sponsored by UMass Memorial Health with support from Seven Hills Foundation, to be held at the DCU Center on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:05pm.

"This is our small way of saying 'thank you' to the many essential workers who helped guide us through a very difficult time in history," said Railers HC President, Stephanie Ramey. "The Railers are excited to salute these workers and recognize them in front of thousands."

Nominations are open to the public, who are encouraged to share a photo or video, and a brief narrative explaining why the individual being recognized is a frontline hero. Four recipients will be selected and will receive a custom jersey, 12-pack of Railers flex tickets, $200 in local, small business gift cards, and acknowledgement during the game. To submit a nomination, please complete the form here (railershc.com/frontlineheroes).

Discounted tickets starting at $12 are being offered to companies with "essential workers" across all industries. To receive a link to purchase group tickets, or to share with employees, please contact the Railers staff at info@railershc.com or (508) 365-1750.

Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv. Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com.

