Stingrays Add Forward Billy Vizzo

November 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Billy Vizzo ahead of this weekend's three-game set.

The native of Shelton, CT began this season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he scored one goal and added three assists in six games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward spent three games with the Worcester Railers, tallying one assist after finishing his senior season at Curry College where he was named alternate captain.

Vizzo began his collegiate career at American International College where he scored one goal in eight games his freshman year. He transferred to Endicott College before finishing out college at Curry College for two seasons. In those two years, Vizzo scored 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 40 games.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign with a three-in-three at home next weekend. It all begins on Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Atlanta Gladiators for Marvel Super Hero© Night. The team will wear specialty Thor jerseys and auctioning them off following the game.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.