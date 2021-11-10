Everblades Return Home to Face Orlando

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades return to Hertz Arena fresh off a 3-0 road trip for a Wednesday night battle against their in-state rival, the Orlando Solar Bears. The puck will drop at 7:30 pm.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the Orlando Solar Bears will make their first regular-season visit to Hertz Arena this season. Currently sitting in fourth place in the South Division with a 3-2-1-0 record, Orlando knocked off visiting Jacksonville 3-2 Tuesday night at the Amway Center. That victory snapped the Solar Bears' two-game losing streak at the hands of first-place Norfolk. Orlando's Aaron Luchuk leads all ECHL scorers with 13 points (5 G, 8 A), while tied for second in the circuit in assists. Behind Luchuk, the Solar Bears rank tied for eighth among ECHL offenses with 3.50 tallies per game, scoring 21 times in six contests. Orlando ranks tied 18th in scoring defense at 3.50 goals per game, giving up an identical 21 goals in six games. As a team, Orlando features the top power-play unit in the ECHL, converting 35.0% of its opportunities (7-for-20), while also ranking third in penalty killing at 89.5% (17-for-19).

THE SERIES: Florida sports an 86-33-10 (.705) all-time record against Orlando. The longtime Sunshine State rivals met 27 times during the 2020-21 season and the Everblades came away with a 17-8-1-1 advantage.

WINIECKI WINS WEEKLY HONOR: Named on Tuesday Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for November 1-7, Blake Winiecki enjoyed a monster weekend in New England, scoring five goals and recording an assist while leading the Everblades to three straight victories. With a pair of two-goal games in back-to-back victories over Worcester to close out the road trip, Winiecki posted the second and third two-goal games by an Everblade this season, matching John McCarron's output in Florida's 5-4 win over Norfolk on October 27. Winiecki has had a penchant for two-goal games during his time with the Blades, as he has now doubled up 12 times in 128 career games for the Everblades. The Lakeville, Minnesota native achieved the feat twice this season and last season, three times in 2019-20 and five times back in 2018-19.

CHECKING IN ON CAPTAIN EVERBLADE: Florida captain John McCarron continues his climb towards the top of the Everblades' career leaders list. McCarron is tied with Blake Winiecki for the team lead with eight points, while he's tied for second for the club with four assists. With four goals, McCarron is second on the squad, just two behind Winiecki, who has six. While donning a Blades sweater, McCarron has 126 career regular-season goals, third-most in franchise history. The captain is just 19 goals shy of Reggie Berg's all-time mark of 145. He also ranks fourth in Blades history with 168 regular-season assists, just 39 shy of Tom Buckley's team record of 207.

