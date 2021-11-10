Grizzlies Sign Forward Taylor Crunk
November 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Taylor Crunk and added him to the roster.
Crunk has played in 149 professional games over a 5 year stretch. He played in 118 games with the Fort Wayne Komets from 2016-2019, where he scored 4 goals and 14 assists. Crunk was traded to Rapid City towards the end of the 2018-19 season and he played in 31 games with Rapid City for 2 seasons.
In a separate roster move Forward Trey Bradley was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Bradley leads the Grizzlies with 11 points and leads the league with 10 assists.
The Grizzlies are at Adirondack for a 3 game series on November 12-14. The next homestand at Maverik Center is on November 19-21 vs Kansas City. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
