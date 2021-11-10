Royals Score on First Shot But Lose in Overtime to Norfolk, 4-3

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, dropped their second-straight game, falling to the Norfolk Admirals, 4-3, Wednesday, Nov. 10th at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Pat Nagle saved 29 of 33 shots, while Admirals goalie Dylan Wells saved 28 of 31.

It took just 56 seconds for Reading to break open the game. A loose puck in Wells' crease laid in the blue paint until Jacob Pritchard pushed it home to give Reading an early lead, scoring on their first shot of the game for a second-straight contest. Halfway into the period, the Royals added onto their early lead. Patrick Bajkov tapped home a tic-tac-toe finish to put Reading ahead by two goals in the opening period.

5:21 into the 2nd period, the Admirals answered back. Alex Tonge intercepted Pat Nagle's clearing attempt and backhanded a shot between Nagle's pads and into the back of the net to cut the Royals' lead down to one. Before the end of the period however, Reading had a response. At four-on-four, Dominic Cormier lit the lamp with a wrist shot in the slot from a centering pass by Joshua Winquist. Cormier's shot beat Wells' glove side to reestablish Reading's two-goal lead in the 2nd period, 3-1.

In the final period of regulation, Norfolk came back and forced the Royals to overtime. Blake Murray cut the deficit down to one on a wrist-shot ripped past Nagle's glove before Sam Thibault followed up two minutes later with a shot right on the doorstep of Nagle's crease to make it 3-3.

17 seconds into overtime, Norfolk completed the comeback. Tonge served as the hero for the Admirals with his second of the game on a shot skipped through the wickets of Nagle, capping off a 4-3 win for Norfolk who scored three unanswered goals in the last 13:58 of play.

The Royals play their second of a three-game series with Norfolk Friday, Nov. 12th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

