Americans Leading Scorer Recalled to the AHL

Allen Americans forward Ryan Lohin

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced several transactions today.

Forward Ryan Lohin has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers (AHL). Lohin leads the Americans in scoring this season with eight points (6 goals and two assists).

The Chester, PA resident is a former seventh round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Americans also signed netminder Hayden Lavigne to a contract. Lavigne played in one game this season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL (2.00 GAA).

The Brampton, Ontario native played his college hockey at the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2020.

The Americans signed Lavigne to replace goaltender Antoine Bibeau, who was recalled by Seattle (NHL) on Saturday and assigned to Charlotte (AHL).

The Allen Americans are back in action this Friday night in Kansas against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans play back-to-back home games on Saturday and Sunday at CUTX Arena. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

