Shepard and Massie Assigned to Hershey

November 10, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Wednesday that goaltender Hunter Shepard and defenseman Jake Massie have been recalled by the Bears.

This will be the second call-up to Hersey for Shepard, 25, signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals this past offseason. The netminder was called up on October 28th and returned to South Carolina on November 4th. He is 2-0 this year with a 2.05 goals against average and .944 save percentage.

The goaltender spent the last two seasons split between South Carolina and Hershey, eventually helping to guide the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals. In 23 games with the Rays, Shepard posted a 14-6-2 record to go along with a 2.51 goals against average and .924 save percentage. With the Bears last season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Coleraine, MN appeared in three games, boasting a .969 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

Massie earns his first call-up to Hershey this year following an outstanding training camp with the Bears. In one game this season with the Rays, Massie scored one goal and added an assist in the opening night victory. Originally agreeing to terms with the Stingrays this August, the native of St. Lazare, QC signed a one-year deal with Hershey during training camp in October.

The blueliner was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 6th round of the 2015 NHL Draft and spent his first two seasons with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign with a three-in-three at home next weekend. It all begins on` Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Atlanta Gladiators for Marvel Night. The team will wear specialty Thor jerseys and auctioning them off following the game.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.