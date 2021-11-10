Lightning Reassign Alexey Lipanov to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alexey Lipanov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Lipanov, 22, has skated in one game this season with Syracuse.

The majority of the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward's North American pro career has been spent with the Solar Bears, where he has 20 points (10g-10a) in 41 games. During the 2019-20 season, Lipanov set a club single-season record for power-play goals by a rookie with six. He has also collected three assists in 15 AHL games with Syracuse.

The Moscow, Russia native played major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers, Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts, where he collected 69 points (25g-44a) in 116 games.

Lipanov was a third-round selection, 76th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 NHL Draft.

