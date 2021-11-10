Everblades Drop Close Matchup to Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades three-game win streak was snapped on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena by the Orlando Solar Bears. Orlando struck twice in the last two minutes of the contest to secure the victory.

After a scoreless first period, Orlando struck paydirt midway through the second period on a tally from Ian Parker that snuck past netminder Tomas Vomacka. Florida maintained a narrow advantage in the shots category at the end of the second period, leading 22-21.

Five minutes into the third, Florida's Robert Carpenter struck home a power-play goal to even the score at 1-1. A few minutes later, Levko Koper cleaned up a puck in front of the net with a nifty backhander to give Florida a 2-1 lead midway through the third.

Orlando came storming back with a pair of unanswered goals in the last two minutes of the game. First, Tyler Bird potted a power-play tally to even the game. Then, with 30 seconds remaining in the game, Aaron Luchuk scored the game-winning goal to carry Orlando to a 3-2 victory at Hertz Arena.

Florida will hit the road for a pair of games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on both Friday and Saturday nights, then travel to Atlanta for a face off with the Gladiators on Sunday afternoon.

The Everblades return home next Wednesday, Nov. 17 for revenge against the Solar Bears. Join us at every Wednesday home game for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs! Also, all college students can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Hertz Arena box office with a valid student ID.

