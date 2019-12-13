Walleye: Justice League Weekend Jersey Reveal

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Just like the Justice League, the Toledo Walleye are ready to stand together against their Central Division rival, the Fort Wayne Komets. The Walleye will host Justice League Weekend presented by WIOT and WVKS at the Huntington Center on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29.

Each night will feature the Walleye players wearing not one, not two, but THREE super hero jerseys.

First Period: Batman

Second Period: Aquaman

Third Period: Superman

Wonder Woman Appearance

DC Super Hero Wonder Woman will join the fun on Friday, February 28 to meet with fans and pose for pictures. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC Super Hero each night and be part of the action.

Specialty Jerseys

All game worn jerseys will be sold through the ECHL Auctions Mobile App available in the Apple Store or Google Play. Bidding begins on Friday, February 28 and ends after the game on Saturday, February 29.

For tickets, call 419-725-9255 or order online at www.toledowalleye.com.

