Growlers Shutout by the Grizzlies in Utah
December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers offence was halted as the dogs fell 4-0 to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at the Maverik Center.
There was no score from West Valley City in the first 20 minutes of play but formed Growler, Griffen Molino got the Grizzlies on the board 9:19 into the second period. Molino finished off a slick passing play from Taylor Richart and Sasha Larocque to beat Growlers goalie Maksim Zhukov.
The Grizzlies added two quick goals early in the third from Molino and Travis Barron. The Growlers couldn't beat Utah netminder Martin Ouellette who was perfect on the night and finished the game with 19 saves.
Ty Lewis added the final goal for the Grizzles with one minute remaining in the third to solidify their 4-0 victory over the Growlers.
Quick Hits
The Growlers were shutout for the first time this season.
Newfoundland Growlers six-game winning streak comes to an end.
The three stars were 3 - T. Barron (UTA), 2 - M. Ouellette (UTA) and 1 - G. Molino (UTA)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Utah Grizzles once again Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah. Puck drop is 10:40 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
Newfoundland Growlers (18-9-0-0) at Utah Grizzlies (10-8-4-1)
Friday, December 13th - Maverik Center - West Valley City, Utah
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 2nd UTA 9:19 G. Molino (7) T. Richart, S. Larocque V 6 13 17 26 36 H 3 10 11 17 23
0 - 2 2 3rd UTA 3:42 G. Molino (8) T. Lewis, M. Maxwell V 3 13 17 21 26 H 8 10 13 17 18
0 - 3 3 3rd UTA 5:47 T. Barron (7) Y. Terao V 3 7 8 21 29 H 3 11 19 24 40
0 - 4 4 3rd UTA 18:48 T. Lewis (2) G. Molino, E. Williams V 4 6 9 13 17 H 4 10 17 20 2
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019
- Nailers Take Testy Tilt in Rapid City, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Throttle Swamp Rabbits, 5-1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Shutout by the Grizzlies in Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- (Ugly) Sweater Weather: 'Blades Offense Turns up Heat in 5-3 Win - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Race Past Fuel with Four Third-Period Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Come from Behind to Defeat Stingrays 5-4 - Norfolk Admirals
- Top Guns Lead Cyclones Past Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Late Comeback Denied in Loss to Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- The Force Is Strong with the 'Clones in Weekend Opener - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Beast Drop Sloppy Affair against Royals - Brampton Beast
- Stingrays Extend Point Streak to 9 Games in OT Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Topping the List, the Americans Win Game 1 of a 4-Game Northern Trip - Allen Americans
- GAME RECAP: Big Rally Falls Short as IceMen Edge Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Quince Records 1st ECHL Goal in 5-2 Win - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Take Teddy Bear Toss Night in Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Derail in Third, Fall 6-2 to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Mavericks Comeback Effort Thwarted by Early Deficit in Florida, Fall 5-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Railers Begin Three in Three with a 4-2 Loss to Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- McNicholas Nets a Pair as Mariners Take Fourth Straight - Maine Mariners
- Carrier Scores Lone Goal as Thunder Fall to Americans, 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Open 4-Game Road Trip Tonight in New York - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Allen Americans Open 4-Game Road Trip Tonight in New York - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Host First Western Conference Foe of Season - Florida Everblades
- Walleye: Justice League Weekend Jersey Reveal - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Wheeling - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: December 13 Newfoundland at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- PWHPA Members of U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team to Participate in Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Offer $10,000 Prize During January "Winning 3kend" - Maine Mariners
- PWHPA Members of U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team to Participate in Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Johno May from Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Monfredo from Orlando - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mar-Chin on Up - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Sith Lords from Southern Ontario Friday - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.