Growlers Shutout by the Grizzlies in Utah

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers offence was halted as the dogs fell 4-0 to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at the Maverik Center.

There was no score from West Valley City in the first 20 minutes of play but formed Growler, Griffen Molino got the Grizzlies on the board 9:19 into the second period. Molino finished off a slick passing play from Taylor Richart and Sasha Larocque to beat Growlers goalie Maksim Zhukov.

The Grizzlies added two quick goals early in the third from Molino and Travis Barron. The Growlers couldn't beat Utah netminder Martin Ouellette who was perfect on the night and finished the game with 19 saves.

Ty Lewis added the final goal for the Grizzles with one minute remaining in the third to solidify their 4-0 victory over the Growlers.

Quick Hits

The Growlers were shutout for the first time this season.

Newfoundland Growlers six-game winning streak comes to an end.

The three stars were 3 - T. Barron (UTA), 2 - M. Ouellette (UTA) and 1 - G. Molino (UTA)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Utah Grizzles once again Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah. Puck drop is 10:40 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (18-9-0-0) at Utah Grizzlies (10-8-4-1)

Friday, December 13th - Maverik Center - West Valley City, Utah

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 2nd UTA 9:19 G. Molino (7) T. Richart, S. Larocque V 6 13 17 26 36 H 3 10 11 17 23

0 - 2 2 3rd UTA 3:42 G. Molino (8) T. Lewis, M. Maxwell V 3 13 17 21 26 H 8 10 13 17 18

0 - 3 3 3rd UTA 5:47 T. Barron (7) Y. Terao V 3 7 8 21 29 H 3 11 19 24 40

0 - 4 4 3rd UTA 18:48 T. Lewis (2) G. Molino, E. Williams V 4 6 9 13 17 H 4 10 17 20 2

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.