Late Comeback Denied in Loss to Tulsa

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





TULSA, OK - Wichita tried to mount a late comeback, down four in the third period, but the Oilers won going away by the final of 6-3 on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Patrik Parkkonen, Ostap Safin and Cameron Hebig found the net for the Thunder in the losing effort.

Tulsa struck first during a penalty-riddled opening frame. Josh Wesley fired a shot from the blue line that appeared to get tipped on the way towards Mitch Gillam to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. The goal was awarded to J.J. Piccinich. 14 of the first 20 minutes were spent on special teams with the Oilers scoring a power play tally.

The Oilers scored three times in the second to grab a 4-0 advantage. Robby Jackson found the net at 6:11 to make it 2-0. Jack Kopacka increased the lead to 3-0 at 7:06. Jackson added his second of the night at 15:30 to make it 4-0. Parkkonen stopped the bleeding for the Thunder at 16:52 as he blasted a slap shot past Devin Williams from the blue line to cut the lead to 4-1.

In the third, Wesley tallied his 7th of the season on the power play at 1:35 to make it 5-1. The Thunder scored twice in 12 seconds and got back in the game as Safin and Hebig beat Williams. Jack Kopacka made it 6-3 at 17:15 to end the comeback attempt.

Safin and Hebig finished with three points apiece (1g, 2a). Spencer Dorowicz has assists in back-to-back games.

The Thunder continues on their four-game road trip tomorrow night at the BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.