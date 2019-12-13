Top Guns Lead Cyclones Past Wings
December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - A three-goal second period sparked a 5-2 win for the Cincinnati Cyclones (17-6-2-0) over the Kalamazoo Wings (7-12-3-0) Friday at Heritage Bank Center.
The Cyclones picked up some puck luck early, as Ben Johnson threw a shot to the net from the corner that went to review. After the officials looked at the overhead camera, it was determined the puck completely crossed the goal line, giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.
Kalamazoo answered on a power play midway through the period, when Boston Leier set up Justin Taylor for a tap-in at the edge of the crease, evening the score at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.
Johnson put Cincinnati back ahead 19 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush. Pascal Aquin then made it 3-1 when he wheeled out of the corner into the right circle and snapped a shot over Jake Hildebrand's glove.
Dylan Sadowy answered 35 seconds later to bring the K-Wings back to within one, but Justin Vaive finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Jesse Schultz and Johnson to make it 4-2 after two periods. Schultz, who played his 1,000th pro game Friday, had three assists by the end of 40 minutes.
Cincinnati added one more in the third period when Johnson found Vaive for a one-timer in the slot to give the Cyclones a 5-2 win.
The K-Wings head to Indianapolis for the first meeting of the season with the Indy Fuel at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Catch the action on ECHL TV and 1660 AM, The Fan, with pregame coverage starting at 5:40 p.m.
--
Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.