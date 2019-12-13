Top Guns Lead Cyclones Past Wings

CINCINNATI, OH - A three-goal second period sparked a 5-2 win for the Cincinnati Cyclones (17-6-2-0) over the Kalamazoo Wings (7-12-3-0) Friday at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones picked up some puck luck early, as Ben Johnson threw a shot to the net from the corner that went to review. After the officials looked at the overhead camera, it was determined the puck completely crossed the goal line, giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

Kalamazoo answered on a power play midway through the period, when Boston Leier set up Justin Taylor for a tap-in at the edge of the crease, evening the score at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Johnson put Cincinnati back ahead 19 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush. Pascal Aquin then made it 3-1 when he wheeled out of the corner into the right circle and snapped a shot over Jake Hildebrand's glove.

Dylan Sadowy answered 35 seconds later to bring the K-Wings back to within one, but Justin Vaive finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Jesse Schultz and Johnson to make it 4-2 after two periods. Schultz, who played his 1,000th pro game Friday, had three assists by the end of 40 minutes.

Cincinnati added one more in the third period when Johnson found Vaive for a one-timer in the slot to give the Cyclones a 5-2 win.

