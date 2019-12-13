Allen Americans Open 4-Game Road Trip Tonight in New York

Glens Falls, NY - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, open a 4-game road trip tonight in Glens Falls, NY. This is the Allen Americans first-ever game against the Adirondack Thunder. Game time is 6:00 pm CST.

The Americans are coming off a stretch of three wins in their last four games. The team had a 5-1 win over the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday night at home. Allen will face Adirondack tonight and tomorrow before traveling to Brampton for a Sunday afternoon game against the Beast. They will close-out the road trip in Worcester next Wednesday night.

Allen has the most points in the league with 37 (17-4-3-0). Their opponent Adirondack is right above 500 this season (11-10-2-2). They are 4-5-1-1 on home-ice. A familiar name to Allen Americans fans in the Adirondack lineup as former Allen forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel, is now calling Glens Falls home. In 25 games with the Thunder this season, he has 10 goals and 6 assists for 16 points.

The Americans will have Turner Ottenbreit back in the lineup tonight after he was returned from loan by Iowa (AHL). Allen is 7-1-2 in their last ten games. Gabe Gagne and Tyler Sheehy are tied for 16th in the league in scoring with 24 points each. Gagne leads Allen with 13 goals (13 goals and 11 assists). He is also tied for the league lead with five game-winning goals.

The Allen Americans return home for games on Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st. Tickets for the final two home games before Christmas are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

