ECHL Transactions - December 13

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 13, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Matt Lippa, F signed contract, added to active roster

Allen:

Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on family leave

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brady Shaw, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Mike Monfredo, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Johno May, F traded to Orlando [12/12]

Idaho:

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Justin Kovacs, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve

Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Christian Horn, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Salkeld, F activated from reserve

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Johno May, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Add Hunter Fejes, F returned from loan to Manitoba [12/12]

Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve [12/12]

Delete Mike Monfredo, D traded to Greenville [12/12]

Rapid City:

Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve

Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryker Killins, D placed on reserve

Delete Giovanni Fiore, F recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Reading:

Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add J.J. Piccinich, F assigned by San Antonio

Utah:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.