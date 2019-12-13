ECHL Transactions - December 13
December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 13, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Matt Lippa, F signed contract, added to active roster
Allen:
Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve
Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on family leave
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Andrew DeBrincat, D activated from reserve
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brady Shaw, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Mike Monfredo, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Matt Marcinew, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Johno May, F traded to Orlando [12/12]
Idaho:
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Justin Kovacs, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve
Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Christian Horn, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Salkeld, F activated from reserve
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Johno May, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Hunter Fejes, F activated from reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Add Hunter Fejes, F returned from loan to Manitoba [12/12]
Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve [12/12]
Delete Mike Monfredo, D traded to Greenville [12/12]
Rapid City:
Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve
Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryker Killins, D placed on reserve
Delete Giovanni Fiore, F recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Reading:
Add Marly Quince, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Mike Moffat, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add J.J. Piccinich, F assigned by San Antonio
Utah:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
