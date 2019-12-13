Mar-Chin on Up

Atlanta Gladiators forward Tommy Marchin

Duluth, GA - Gladiators forward Tommy Marchin has been recalled to the Providence Bruins (AHL). Atlanta's team leader in points and goals becomes the seventh member of the Gladiators to move up to Providence this season.

The Algonac, Michigan native, who played four years at Brown and was their team captain as a senior, went straight from the Bears' campus last season to the Providence Bruins where he played in seven games.

Tommy has had a stellar season with the Gladiators. He is tied for the team lead in points (20) and is first on the club in goals (11). He is also tied for sixth in the ECHL among rookies in points and tied for second in goals among first-year players.

Marchin, who's sister Taylor played at Yale and is now at the highest level of women's hockey in the NWHL with the Connecticut Whale, gets one step closer to the show himself.

