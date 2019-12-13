The Force Is Strong with the 'Clones in Weekend Opener

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (17-6-2-0) collected a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night, in the opener of Star Wars Weekend. Forward Ben Johnson led the way with a pair of goals and two assists, while forward Justin Vaive added two goals and one helper. Additionally, forward Pascal Aquin recorded a lone goal, and forward Jesse Schultz dished out four assists in his 1,000th professional hockey game.

The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead 7:25 into the opening frame when Johnson took the puck from behind the goal line and threw a shot off the back of Kalamazoo goaltender Jake Hildebrand and in to give Cincinnati the early lead. After a brief review, it was determined that the puck fully crossed the line and the goal stood.

Not long after, Kalamazoo stole some the momentum while on the power play when forward Justin Taylor lit the lamp to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first period, and in the second Cincinnati's offense came to life, as just 19 seconds in, Johnson came down the right side following a pass from Schultz, and he snapped home his second of the night to give Cincinnati a 2-1 advantage.

Roughly four and a half minutes later the Cyclones extended their lead to two when Aquin brought the puck off the right half wall, skated in on goal, and rifled a shot in on Hildebrand to put Cincinnati on top, 3-1.

After Kalamazoo cut their deficit to a goal, 3-2, on a goal from Dylan Sadowy at the 5:36 mark, the 'Clones resumed their forward motion just past the halfway mark of the frame when Schultz tipped a pass to Vaive in front who scored, and the Cyclones took a 4-2 lead into locker room after 40 minutes.

In the third period the Cyclones extended their lead to three at the 7:05 mark when Johnson rolled toward the net following a feed from Schultz, and he slipped a pass him to Vaive who buried his second goal of the night to lift Cincinnati to a 5-2 win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 29-23 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steering aside 27 in the win. The Cyclones welcome in the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night, with the face-off set for 7:35pm ET.

