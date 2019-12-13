Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

DATE: Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (8-10-4-1) open up a three-in-three set as they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-11-0-1) for the first of seven meetings this season. Orlando recently saw a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0) come to an end on Tuesday following a loss at South Carolina, while Greenville has dropped four of its last six, including a 3-1 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

HIT 'EM WHERE IT HURTS: The Solar Bears can exploit a Swamp Rabbits squad that ranks 22nd in the ECHL with a penalty kill rate of only 79.6%. If Orlando can bait Greenville's players into committing multiple penalties, it will greatly increase the likelihood of success. The Solar Bears must still be careful even with the man advantage, as the Swamp Rabbits are tied for the league lead with five shorthanded goals.

BRODZINSKI LEADING THE WAY: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski leads the Solar Bears in the month of December with five assists, and ranks second on the team in plus-minus with a +4.

MAY TO MAKE DEBUT: Following his acquisition earlier in the day from Greenville, Johno May will make his way down the hall at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and suit up in his first game tonight with the Solar Bears against his former club. May is expected to skate on a line with Chris LeBlanc and Trevor Olson tonight.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Swamp Rabbits are in the first year of a new affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes, and have also received prospects from the Florida Panthers system, including Liam Pecararo, who leads all rookie goal-scorers with 14 goals.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears continue their road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.