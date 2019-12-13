Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Monfredo from Orlando

Defenseman Mike Monfredo with the Orlando Solar Bears

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired defenseman Mike Monfredo and future considerations from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for forward Johno May.

The 29-year-old blueliner, Orlando's captain this season, brings eight seasons of professional hockey experience, with the past two full seasons in Orlando. A rough-and-tumble, two-way defenseman, Monfredo has posted 198 points (47 goals, 151 assists) in 491 pro games across the ECHL and the CHL.

Across his large body of work, he has not been afraid to get his nose dirty in the physical side of the game as well, with 897 career pro penalty minutes, and several scraps against the Swamp Rabbits. The Solar Bears named him team MVP following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

May, 26, departs the team he started his pro career with after four seasons at American International College. May scored 25 goals and 29 assists in 73 games as a Swamp Rabbit, and participated in the 2019 ECHL All-Star Classic as a member of Team East after a 20-goal campaign. He started the season as an invite to the Anaheim Ducks' camp after one game with the San Diego Gulls last season.

Additionally, forward Matt Marcinew was returned on loan to the Swamp Rabbits from the Springfield Thunderbirds and was added to the active roster.

