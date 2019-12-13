Topping the List, the Americans Win Game 1 of a 4-Game Northern Trip

Allen Americans defenseman Cole Fraser (right) vs. the Adirondack Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Adirondack Thunder) Allen Americans defenseman Cole Fraser (right) vs. the Adirondack Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Adirondack Thunder)

Glens Falls, NY - The Allen Americans (18-4-3-0), won the first of a 4-game road trip, defeating the Adirondack Thunder (11-11-2-2), on Friday night 4-1 at Cool Insuring Arena. It was the Allen Americans first-ever game in New York State.

Jordan Topping returned to the Allen lineup on Friday and had his best game of the season. Topping scored two goals and setup another leading the way for the Americans. He was a +3 for the game. His linemate Tyler Sheehy scored a goal and added an assist. With Sheehy's two points, he takes over the team lead in scoring with 26 points (9 goals and 17 assists).

"Our line was good tonight," said Jordan Topping. "This was a total team effort. It felt great to get back in the lineup and more importantly get the two points. We have another game coming quickly so we can't celebrate this one very long."

Zachary Sawchenko was his usual outstanding self, stopping 31 of 32 Thunder shots on net, and improving his record to 8-1-1. Sawchenko was voted the game's first star.

Josh Brittain scored his 6th goal of the season to tie the score in the first period. In nine games since being signed by the Americans in November, he has nine points (6 goals and 3 assists).

The Americans and Thunder play the second of their two-game series tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 pm CST.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - Z. Sawchenko

2. ALN - J. Topping

3. ADK - A. Carrier

