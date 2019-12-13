Game Preview: December 13 Newfoundland at Utah

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Newfoundland Growlers (18-8) at Utah Grizzlies (9-8-4-1)

Friday December 13, 2019. 7:00 pm MST.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the second ever meeting between the clubs. Newfoundland is the defending Kelly Cup champions and they find themselves in first place in the North division with 36 standings points. Growlers leads the league with 100 goals (4.23 goals per game). Grizzlies have played well as of late, with standings points in 8 of their last 10 games (6-2-2 last 10).

Teddy Bear Toss Night

It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Ford. This year, the Utah Grizzlies and Ford are proud to partner with the Children's Service Society of Utah. Children's Service Society of Utah empowers families and caregivers through services that support the safety and well-being of children. All donations from Friday night's game will be collected and delivered to the organization. Fans will throw a bear on the ice after the Grizzlies first goal.

Last Game: Newfoundland 4 Utah 3 (Overtime)

Tim McGauley and Griffen Molino each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the Grizzlies 4-3 loss in OT as Joseph Duszak scored the game winner 1:37 into the extra session. Taylor Richart had 2 assists for the Grizz and Joe Wegwerth added a game tying goal 11:12 into the third period to make it a 3-3 game. Brad Barone stopped 21 of 25 in net for Utah.

So Many Nail Biters

Last game for the Grizzlies was a 1 goal game decided past regulation. 6 of the last 8 games have been decided in either overtime or a shootout. Utah has 9 games decided past regulation. 15 of the 22 games this season have been decided by 1 goal. 8 of the past 10 games have been 1 goal games with 6 of those ending in OT or shootout.

This Week's Transactions

Grizzlies acquire goaltender Martin Ouellette in a trade from the Atlanta Gladiators. Ouellette has an outstanding track record in this league. This is his 6th year in this league, where he has a career record of 104-51-12 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.58 goals against average. His best year may have been in 2017-18 with the Florida Everblades where he had a record of 33-5-3 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 save %. In 27 career games in the AHL, Ouellette has a record of 14-5-3 with a 2.15 GAA and a .930 save %.

Returning to the Grizz roster is forward Travis Barron and Defenseman Josh Anderson. Both players reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Barron still leads the Grizz in power play points with 8 despite being in Colorado for more than a month. Barron has 6 goals and 7 assists in 10 games. Anderson has appeared in 2 games for the Grizzlies this season, scoring 1 assist. Anderson appeared in 55 games for the Grizzlies last season.

Grizz released forward Jake Jackson. He had 1 goal in 4 games for Utah.

M&M Boys on Fire

Tim McGauley had 5 goals and 2 assist in the last 3 games. McGauley currently leads the team in assists (12), Points (17) and Plus/Minus (+13).

Griffen Molino has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 3 games. Molino was a +5 the last 3 games and he's 2nd on the team at +10.

Rookies Finding Their Groove

Joe Wegwerth had a big third period goal for the Grizzlies on Wednesday night vs the Growlers. Joe has 3 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 games.

Brandon Saigeon has 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 5 games.

Recent Special Teams

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play on Wednesday night. Last 5 games the power play is 7 for 34. On the year the power play is 19.2 percent, 11th in the league. Penalty Kill last 5 games is

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 9-8-4-1

Home record: 5-4-2.

Road record: 4-4-2-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 6-2-2

Goals per game: 3.23 (12th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.18 (12th).

Shots per game: 30.59 (14th).

Shots against per game: 28.18 (4th).

Power play: 19.2 % (11th).

Penalty Kill: 84.6 % (8th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 20 Opponents 20.

Second Period: Utah 28 Opponents 25.

Third Period: Utah 19 Opponents 20.

Total Scoring: Utah 71 Opponents 70.

Team Leaders

Goals: Josh Dickinson (9)

Assists: Tim McGauley (12)

Points: McGauley (19)

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+13)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (77) - Leads league.

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (8)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (68)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao/Joe Wegwerth (2)

Wins: Jeff Smith (3)

Save %: Hunter Miska (.947)

Goals Against Average: Miska (1.62)

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Defenseman Taylor Richart has 6 goals this season, tied for most among defenseman. Patrick McGrath leads the league in penalty minutes with 77.

Upcoming Promotions

December 13th Newfoundland at Utah - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Ford. KSL Quarters for Christmas Night. Friday the 13th = $13 tickets.

December 14th Newfoundland at Utah - Star Wars Night.

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC

The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

3 Have Played Them All

3 Players have appeared in all 22 regular season games. Taylor Richart, Eric Williams and Kevin Davis. All 3 are defenseman.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

50 Seasons of Hockey in Utah Fun Fact

Dallas Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness played with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles for 2 seasons. In the 1978-79 season Bowness had 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 48 games. The following season Bowness had 25 goals and 46 assists for 71 points in 71 games. Overall Bowness had 50 goals and 54 assists for 104 points in 99 games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.