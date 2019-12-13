Solar Bears Acquire Johno May from Swamp Rabbits

December 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has acquired forward Johno May from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for veteran defenseman Mike Monfredo and future considerations.

May, 26, has six points (4g-2a) and 10 penalty minutes in 14 games this season with Greenville.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has 54 points (25g-29a) and 48 penalty minutes in 73 career ECHL games, all with the Swamp Rabbits. May has also appeared in one American Hockey League game in his pro career with the San Diego Gulls.

Prior to turning pro, the Mahtomedi, Minnesota native played his collegiate hockey at American International College, where skated in 143 games for the Yellow Jackets program, totaling 60 points (22g-38a) and 74 penalty minutes.

May played his junior hockey for the Minnesota Wilderness, Janesville Jets and Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League, collecting 36 points (12g-24a) and 51 penalty minutes in 78 career games.

Monfredo, 29, has four points (1g-3a) and 33 penalty minutes in 13 games this season with Orlando. He departs with 54 points (16g-38a) and 388 penalty minutes in 152 games with the Solar Bears. He has 198 points (47g-151a) and 897 penalty minutes in 491 career professional games with the Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush and Quad City Mallards.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their road trip tonight when they visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

